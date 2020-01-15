Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) recently:

1/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a price target on the stock, down previously from .

1/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

12/31/2019 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Aurora Cannabis had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.00.

12/23/2019 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Aurora Cannabis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $4.40 price target on the stock.

ACB traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 76,743,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,979,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 114.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,693,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 905,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,837,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,771,000 after acquiring an additional 522,165 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 203,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

