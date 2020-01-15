Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Preferred Bank (PFBC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC):

1/9/2020 – Preferred Bank had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2020 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2019 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/5/2019 – Preferred Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2019 – Preferred Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $893.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

