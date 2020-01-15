Research Analysts Set Expectations for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NYSE PK opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.