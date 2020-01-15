Research Analysts Set Expectations for Topcon Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Corporation (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Topcon in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Topcon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TOPCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Topcon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of Topcon stock opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Topcon has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GIS, GPS plus reference station systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

