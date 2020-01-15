Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 15th (AAWW, AG, AGI, AGRX, AGS, AIQUY, AKCA, AKZOY, ALFVY, ALXN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 15th:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its target price increased by Raymond James to . Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Attraqt Group (LON:ATQT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Argus. The firm currently has a $570.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $535.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of .

Jefferies Financial Group Inc assumed coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on the stock.

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on the stock.

Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68). Peel Hunt LLP currently has an add rating on the stock.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

Integrafin (LON:IHP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to . BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to . SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €15.50 ($18.02) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on the stock.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) had its not rated rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Quiz (LON:QUIZ) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 12 ($0.16) target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt LLP from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64). Peel Hunt LLP currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,714 ($22.55) to GBX 1,959 ($25.77). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its reduce rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) price target on the stock.

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. Peel Hunt LLP currently has a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock.

M&G (LON:VTY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They currently have a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) target price on the stock.

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. The firm currently has a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.