Research Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 15th (AEP, ATEYY, AVB, CCEP, CHRW, CW, DSCSY, ECHO, FRT, GZPFY)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 15th:

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $96.00.

Get American Electric Power Company Inc alerts:

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $230.00 price target on the stock.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $60.00.

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $62.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $145.00.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $144.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $131.00.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Peugeot S.A. manufactures and sells cars. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive, Automotive Equipment, and Finance. Automotive division designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands. Automotive Equipment division offers interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. Finance Division provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroën and DS brands and wholesale financing to dealer networks. It operates primarily in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and North America. Peugeot S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reed’s, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets top selling sodas in natural foods markets and will is currently expanding its innovative, all natural, non-alcoholic beverages, candies and ice creams into the mainstream markets. Its non-alcoholic Ginger Brews are unique in the beverage industry being brewed from fresh ginger, spices and fruits. Award-winning gourmet product lines include: Reed’s Ginger Brews, Reed’s Ginger Juice Brews, Reed’s Ginger Candies and Reed’s Ginger Ice Creams. Additionally, the Company has acquired Virgil’s Root Beer and China Cola product lines. Reed’s products are sold through specialty gourmet and natural food stores, supermarket chains, retail stores and restaurants nationwide and in Canada. “

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $66.00.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a neutral rating to a positive rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.