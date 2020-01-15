Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Daimler (ETR: DAI) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2020 – Daimler was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Daimler was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Daimler was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Daimler was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Daimler was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Daimler was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2019 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Daimler was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Daimler was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Daimler was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Daimler was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €48.46 ($56.34) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €47.88. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a fifty-two week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

