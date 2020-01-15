Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Portland General Electric (POR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR):

1/9/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

1/7/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – Portland General Electric was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Portland General Electric was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

POR stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 590,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,455. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.75. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $44.78 and a 1-year high of $58.43.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.