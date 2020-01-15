Resource America Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Resource America Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 5.5% of Resource America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Resource America Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.46. 29,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,080. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

