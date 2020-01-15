Resource America Inc. Buys 73,461 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Resource America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,461 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners comprises about 3.6% of Resource America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,196,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,585,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,635 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,458,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 87.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 641,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 171,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

BPY stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. 613,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,489. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

