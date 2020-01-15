Resource America Inc. Increases Stock Position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG)

Resource America Inc. increased its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,618 shares during the period. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC comprises approximately 2.7% of Resource America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,978. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

