Resource America Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Resource America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. Healthpeak Properties accounts for approximately 6.0% of Resource America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Tlwm bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

PEAK stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 41,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,328. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

