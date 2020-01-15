Resource America Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Resource America Inc. decreased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up 4.8% of Resource America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Resource America Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ares Capital worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,711,000 after acquiring an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 107,077 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,594,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,228,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares during the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 396,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,256. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $19.28.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett bought 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $260,147.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

