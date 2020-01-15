Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.06. 45,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,167. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.30%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.