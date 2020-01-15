Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 139,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Value from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. Retail Value has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $663.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter. Retail Value had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Value will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 35,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,352,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 37,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,363,807.56. Insiders sold 183,816 shares of company stock worth $6,688,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Retail Value by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Value during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $710,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

