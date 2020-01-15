Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Rev Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,932,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,083,000 after purchasing an additional 307,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rev Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 63,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rev Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,178,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rev Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter.

REVG stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,170. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $674.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

