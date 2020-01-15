Reviewing Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) & Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NASDAQ:TEVA)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amicus Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries 3 14 7 0 2.17

Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $19.42, suggesting a potential upside of 86.79%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus price target of $10.64, suggesting a potential downside of 0.36%. Given Amicus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amicus Therapeutics is more favorable than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $91.25 million 29.03 -$348.99 million ($1.33) -7.82 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries $18.85 billion 0.62 -$2.15 billion $2.80 3.81

Amicus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -216.02% -62.61% -36.26% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries -22.88% 15.41% 4.01%

Summary

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries beats Amicus Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams. This segment also develops, manufactures, and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Specialty Medicines segment provides specialty medicines for use in central nervous system and respiratory indications. Its products in the central nervous system area comprise Copaxone for the treatment of relapsing forms of MS; and AUSTEDO for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington disease. This segment's products in the respiratory market include ProAir, ProAir Respiclick, QVAR, Duoresp Spiromax, Qnasl, Braltus, Cinqair/Cinqaero, and Aerivio Spiromax for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as Bendeka, Treanda, Granix, Trisenox, Lonquex, and Tevagrastim/Ratiograstim products in the oncology market. The company has collaboration arrangements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

