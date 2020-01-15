Reviewing BCE (NYSE:BCE) & GCI Liberty (NYSE:GLIBA)

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) and BCE (NYSE:BCE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GCI Liberty and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty 56.87% -4.92% -2.50% BCE 12.61% 18.75% 5.28%

Volatility & Risk

GCI Liberty has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GCI Liberty and BCE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty 0 0 5 0 3.00 BCE 1 4 5 0 2.40

GCI Liberty currently has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. BCE has a consensus price target of $56.68, indicating a potential upside of 21.23%. Given BCE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than GCI Liberty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of GCI Liberty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GCI Liberty and BCE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty $739.76 million 10.50 -$873.30 million ($1.58) -46.52 BCE $18.11 billion 2.33 $2.26 billion $2.71 17.25

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than GCI Liberty. GCI Liberty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCE beats GCI Liberty on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

