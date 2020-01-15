Reviewing E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) & Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Northfield Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.87 billion 3.96 $1.05 billion $3.89 11.94 Northfield Bancorp $155.42 million 5.25 $40.08 million $0.76 21.82

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp. E*TRADE Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northfield Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

E*TRADE Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. E*TRADE Financial pays out 14.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.8% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 35.79% 18.41% 1.73% Northfield Bancorp 23.19% 5.41% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for E*TRADE Financial and Northfield Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 1 3 7 0 2.55 Northfield Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus target price of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 2.04%. Given E*TRADE Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E*TRADE Financial is more favorable than Northfield Bancorp.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Northfield Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in-person at 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

