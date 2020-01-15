Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) PT Raised to GBX 125

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBG. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Revolution Bars Group alerts:

Shares of LON:RBG traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.10 ($1.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and a PE ratio of -8.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.37. Revolution Bars Group has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.33).

Revolution Bars Group Company Profile

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Bars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Bars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.