Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €128.00 by UBS Group

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RHM. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.10 ($128.02).

Shares of RHM opened at €103.05 ($119.83) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €100.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.12. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of €81.14 ($94.35) and a 52-week high of €118.60 ($137.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 14.16.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

