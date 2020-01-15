Ricoh Co Ltd Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:RICOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ricoh in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ricoh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Ricoh alerts:

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

RICOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricoh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.