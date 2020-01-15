Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 1,906 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $67,560,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,438. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $64.22. 358,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.