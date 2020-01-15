Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 594,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,628. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.75.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

