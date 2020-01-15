RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.75 Million

Brokerages predict that RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) will announce $238.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $237.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $240.00 million. RingCentral reported sales of $188.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $887.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.40 million to $890.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNG. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RingCentral from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.44.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $185.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4,644.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.80. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $471,295.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,851,733.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,266 shares of company stock worth $36,801,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 335,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

