Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,270 ($69.32) to GBX 4,850 ($63.80) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,450 ($58.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,376.24 ($57.57).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,527 ($59.55) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,400.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,335.27. The company has a market cap of $57.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total value of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.