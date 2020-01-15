Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Given Media Sentiment Score of 1.50

Media coverage about Rio Tinto (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Rio Tinto earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock remained flat at $$67.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.38. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

