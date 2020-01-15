Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,939,000 after buying an additional 318,207 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 22.0% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after buying an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2,180.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,943 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 248,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 64.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,910,000 after buying an additional 232,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

RIO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. 124,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,500. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.90.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

