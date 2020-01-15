Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$382.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$375.04 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of RBA opened at C$58.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$56.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$42.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of 48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

