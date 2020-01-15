Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $217.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.81. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $178.36 and a 12-month high of $219.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4927 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.