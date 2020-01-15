Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,294,918,000 after purchasing an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,279 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,869.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,816.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1,818.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $926.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total transaction of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,171.64.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

