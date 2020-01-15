Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $328.87 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $259.37 and a 12 month high of $330.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

