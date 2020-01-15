Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $19.49 Million Stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,501 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 2.33% of Cass Information Systems worth $19,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 48.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cass Information Systems during the third quarter worth $217,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASS stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.32 million, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $60.97.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $40.54 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

