Riverbridge Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,812,185 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,149 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $257.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.33.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.79. The firm has a market cap of $279.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

