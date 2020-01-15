Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $1.83 Million in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUMG. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0961 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

