Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Aspen Technology worth $20,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $269,854.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

AZPN stock opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.70.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.30. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

