Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 10,772 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 757,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,772 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.49% of Inovalon worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Inovalon by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Inovalon alerts:

NASDAQ INOV opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 109.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.