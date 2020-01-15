Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 6,081 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Dorman Products worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 268,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $10,195,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after purchasing an additional 116,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $9,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

DORM opened at $77.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. Dorman Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $97.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

