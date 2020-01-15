Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 80,565 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80,565 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,373 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $181.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.91 and its 200-day moving average is $168.43. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

