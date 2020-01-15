RLI (RLI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. RLI had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.19 million. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE RLI opened at $89.92 on Wednesday. RLI has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

RLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on RLI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

