Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 10,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 974,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE RHI traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $63.02. The stock had a trading volume of 765,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,767. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHI. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

