Rogers Communications (RCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Rogers Communications has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $55.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.378 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.52.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.