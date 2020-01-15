Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RROTF remained flat at $$1.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. Roots has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RROTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

