Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $372.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $268.81 and a 52-week high of $385.51.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.