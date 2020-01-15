Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) Insider Purchases £3,846.15 in Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) insider Hugh Cox bought 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £3,846.15 ($5,059.39).

Hugh Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Hugh Cox sold 100,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total value of £7,000 ($9,208.10).

LON:RDT opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93. Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.11).

Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX (0.43) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC will post 20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers RAPid, a cloud data automation platform that automates the collection, aggregation, and organization of data and documents.

