Rotharium Tops 1-Day Volume of $116,011.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00013200 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. In the last week, Rotharium has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Rotharium has a total market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $116,011.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $285.68 or 0.03262083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00200678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128872 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.