Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 73,997 Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000. Vicor comprises approximately 3.3% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Vicor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 262,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,970. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,548 shares of company stock worth $1,109,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

