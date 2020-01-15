Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 36,124 MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of MTS Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in MTS Systems by 310.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in MTS Systems by 38.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTSC. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,210. The company has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. MTS Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). MTS Systems had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $224.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MTS Systems Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chun Hung Yu acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.