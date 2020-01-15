Roubaix Capital LLC Buys Shares of 65,692 Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 65,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,846,000 after acquiring an additional 73,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,607,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,249,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,159,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,152,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 18.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 714,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VCEL stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,986. Vericel Corp has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $737.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.43 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Corp will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 15,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $278,820.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

