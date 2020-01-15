Roubaix Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Roubaix Capital LLC lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,361 shares during the quarter. LKQ makes up 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.8% during the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 4,704,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after buying an additional 2,117,077 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter worth $54,754,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth $34,105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,594,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in LKQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,571,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,337,000 after acquiring an additional 594,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.92. 1,216,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total transaction of $487,709.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

